Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also scored strong numbers this weekend. It has crossed the $450 million mark worldwide and has become one of the top five highest-grossing films of Keanu Reeves’ career. To achieve this position, it has surpassed the global haul of John Wick 4. Scroll below for the deets.

Reeves is one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, known for his leading roles in action films. The actor is best known for the Matrix and John Wick franchises, in addition to his philanthropic practices in his personal life. Filmmaker Jeff Fowler roped in Keanu due to the parallels between his performance in the John Wick movies and his vision for the character of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Keanu Reeves plays the antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a strong $7 million during this weekend at the international markets, bringing its overseas cume to $232 million. In the United States, it collected $3.25 million despite losing 432 theatres. On Tuesday, Discount Day, the film raked in a modest $264.8K, bringing its domestic cume to $231.01 million.

Adding the $232 million international cume to the domestic cume, Sonic 3’s worldwide cume has reached $463.01 million. It surpassed the global haul of Detective Pikachu as the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. The film has also become the fourth highest-grossing release in Keanu Reeves’ career, surpassing John Wick 4’s $440.18 million haul.

Here are the five highest-grossing films of Keanu Reeves, including Sonic 3:

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – $440.18 million

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – $463.01 million

3. The Matrix (1999) – $467.84 million

2. The Matrix Reloaded (2003) – $741.84 million

1. Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.07 billion

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is projected to earn $520 million in its global run and surpass The Matrix as the actor’s third highest-grossing film ever. The film is now available online, and it will suffer further once Captain America: Brave New World hits the screens in a few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Scores 109% Higher Collection Than All Tamil Openings Of 2025 Combined!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News