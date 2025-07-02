On National Chartered Accountants’ Day, Ahsaas Channa unveiled the teaser for Half CA Season 2, a continuation of the show that explores the lives of aspiring Chartered Accountants in India. The new season aims to go deeper into the pressures, expectations, and everyday grind faced by CA students—a subject that clearly resonated the first time around.

Celebs Rally Behind Half CA’s Relatable Take On CA Student Life

Huma Qureshi shared the teaser on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @ahsaassy and the whole team.”

Uorfi Javed dropped the teaser on her socials and wrote, “@ahsaassy what an actor you are..binge watching this tonight! Your hardwork and determination inspires me.”

Joining them is standup comedian and influencer Samay Raina, who wrote, “All the best @ahsaassy”

Tanmay Bhat took to his Instagram to shower praise on Ahsaas Channa for her screen presence in Half CA Season 2 teaser.

Comedian-writer Rohan Joshi joined with heartfelt applause as soon as the Half CA Season 2 teaser dropped. He took to his Instagram to congratulate Ahsaas Channa for the second season of Half CA.

What Half CA Season 2 Is About?

Set in the high-stress world of CA prep, Half CA became a hit for its realistic take on a career path that’s more grueling than most, and one that’s often overlooked in mainstream storytelling. With Ahsaas returning in the lead, Season 2 looks to continue that grounded narrative. Gyanendra Tripathi is also part of the cast.

While the release date hasn’t been announced yet, the teaser has sparked curiosity among fans who followed the first season or relate to the subject matter. For now, the trailer offers a peek into the tough choices, personal sacrifices, and small victories that define the life of a CA student.

Whether you’re a commerce grad, a CA aspirant, or just someone who enjoys relatable drama, Half CA Season 2 seems set to deliver more of what worked the first time—with just enough bite to cut through the noise.

Check out the teaser here:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 1 Review Ft. Salman Khan Cracking Classless Adult Jokes, Honestly, ‘Bhai Na Dil Mein Aate Hain Na Samajh Mein!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News