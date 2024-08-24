Uorfi Javed is currently the talk of the town with her newly arrived reality drama series Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The show features, Uorfi and her family of three sisters, one brother, her mother apart from her professional relationships that includes an Agency, a personal manager and a stylist!

The show very well established the fact that Uorfi is all set to become the biggest woman entrepreneur ever, and she has taken baby steps towards establishing her women’s solution wear brand, which might be named Uffme.

In fact, Uorfi Javed might even decide to invest her own money if she did not find a financer or a co-partner. But that means that the actress turned social media celebrity enjoys a massive net worth to take such a huge step since she is the breadrunner of the family and takes care of her youngest sister – brother, and mother.

Uorfi Javed’s Net Worth

Reports on the internet till the year 2023 suggested that Uorfi enjoys a net worth of a massive 173 crore including properties worth 150 crore and an annual income of 22 crore! The actress usually started her career charging 30K per episode for working in a TV serial but later she made her social media a solid strength to earn.

Uorfi’s Net Worth Dropped By 93%?

Now, while the reports suggest the Splitsvilla co-host’s net worth to be around 173 crore till last year, the latest report suggests that it might be somewhere around 12.57 crore ($1.5 million). If both the numbers are true, then her net worth took a massive drop of almost 93%, which is an unimaginable figure. So, either of the two numbers stands untrue definitely!

Still Higher Than Shamita Shetty’s Net Worth!

Even if Uorfi Javed enjoys a net worth of 12.57 crore, then it means that her assets are still 50% higher than her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Shamita Shetty, who enjoys a net worth of around 8.30 crore!

Meanwhile, Follow Kar Lo Yaar had an episode that suggested that Uorfi might need a 1 – 1.50 crore investment for her business. But the entire Javed family tried instilling some sense to the superstar to not commit such a huge amount which takes us to the third figure that is currently being talked about!

Uorfi Javed’s Actual Net Worth!

A report by Bombay Times says that the actress enjoys a net worth of 45 – 55 lakh, which she has accumulated through reality shows, her social media collaborations, and her appearances at a public event! 45 – 55 lakh

Well, 55 lakh or 173 crore, whatever Uorfi Javed currently owns, we bet she is worth millions and will soon achieve all her dreams (including the one where she dreams of being the richest businesswoman!)

Manifesting all good things!

