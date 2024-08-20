Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's Total Earnings 30.46 Crore Before Shooting Episode No 2437

Disha Vakani is one of the most popular stars on Indian Television despite quitting acting in 2017 when she shot for the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played Dayaben. She took maternity leave while she was working on the show but never returned to the set. Ever since TMKOC, fans have been waiting for Dayaben’s return.

Episode 2437

Dayaben’s last scene was telecasted in Episode number 2437 where she left for Ahmedabad with her brother. Ever since the actress never returned to the show. Her character has been left alive with occasional letters, or voice calls that keep the audience intrigued.

Disha Vakani’s Fee For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Reports suggest that Disha Vakani used to charge 1.2 lakh per episode when she left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some reports also claim that she demanded equal pay as Jethalal, which was 1.5 lakh per episode.

Since the paycheck conflict could not be resolved, Disha left the show. Ever since, there have been speculations about a new Dayaben. The names of Ami Trivedi and Rakhi Vijan cropped up as new Dayaben, but all were mere rumors.

Disha Vakani’s Total Earning 30.46 Crore?

Speculations suggest that while Disha Vakani’s last episode on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was Episode number 2437, she must have drawn a total fee of a whopping 30.46 crore. Now, doing the math as per 1.2 lakh per day salary, that seems to be the correct amount, but going by the logic, it might not.

Taarak Mehta Cast’s Initial Salary

TMKOC started airing on Sab TV in 2008. While the initial salary of the cast is not known, in 2010 – 11, A-listers of the Television were paid 50 – 60K per episode. Meanwhile, the actors with less experience earned 30 – 40K per episode. So going by this data from India Forums, we can fairly assume that even the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might have earned in the same range.

The hike in television came around 2015 – 16 when actors started earning 1 lakh per episode, which later escalated quickly, and it must have been then that Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi would have started earning 1.20 lakh per episode and 1.50 lakh per episode, respectively!

So, definitely, Disha Vakani as Dayaben might not have earned 30.46 crore by the simple math. But, yes she must have earned crores before quitting the sitcom!

