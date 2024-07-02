Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows in the history of Indian Television. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on the show, is one of the most iconic characters on Indian TV. However, what if we tell you that the seasoned actor was never the first choice for Jethalal?

Yes, you read that right. In fact, it was not Dilip Joshi, but it was Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘s Chhote Pandit, Rajpal Yadav, who was the first choice to play Jethalal. However, Rajpal did not accept the offer since he wanted a tailor-made role written for him.

Meanwhile, when Dilip Joshi was offered Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he was out of work and he grabbed the opportunity that was offered to him! But Rajpal never regretted the offer that he passed.

In one of his interviews with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon. Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta.”

Dilip Joshi’s Salary

Dilip Joshi earns 1.5 lakh per episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, for shooting 22 days a month he gets paid almost 33 lakh. Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav shot for almost the same number of days and his paycheck for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was almost 1.25 crore, 177% higher than Dilip Joshi’s salary.

In fact, Dilip Joshi, as Jethalal, got paid only 26.4% of what Rajpal Yadav earned as Chhote Pandit.

Rajpal Yadav’s Salary

However, according to reports, Rajpal Yadav‘s annual income is close to 3 – 4 crore. Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi earns almost 4 crore for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, apart from the brand endorsements and event fees! In all, both the actors found a footing for themselves in the industry, and both were destined to earn almost the same amount from their respective bodies of work.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sab TV and stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal & Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta. The show boasts of an impressive ensemble cast.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Net Worth: Armaan Malik Is The Richest With 275% Higher Fortune Than Ranvir Shorey; Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao & Others’ Wealth Unveiled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News