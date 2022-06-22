Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a much-needed big success for Bollywood at the box office, after a dry spell of over a couple of months. Not just big numbers, it even gave us a new star in the making in the form of Kartik Aaryan. Can you guess how much profit it has made till now? Scroll below to know about it.

After the mega-success of The Kashmir Files, this horror-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee did wonders and pulled off numbers, no one ever imagined. The film, despite premiering on OTT, is still running successfully in theatres and will continue to do so for some more days.

As per the latest official update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made 183.24 crores in 33 days. Just a few days back, it premiered on OTT but in spite of that, the numbers did see a rise at the box office. If the budget of 65 crores is subtracted from the latest total, the returns stand at 118.24 crores. It’s 181.90% in percentage which is really huge!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the third most profitable Hindi film of 2022 after The Kashmir Files (1162.5%) and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi- 382.91%).

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who is currently having a gala time courtesy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has kept his outfit from the film as a memento. Kartik’s character of ‘Rooh Baba’ was also a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits. Given the adulation for the character, the actor took his ‘Rooh Baba’ outfit post the shoot along with many memories from the set.

Talking about the same Kartik said in a statement, “I took Rooh baba’s outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume. Whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying.”

