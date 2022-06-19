There is no stopping Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In absence of any competition whatsoever, the film is the first choice of audiences by many a mile. This was seen on Saturday as well when the Kartik Aaryan starrer saw a huge jump in collections as it moved from Friday numbers of 1.15 crores to 2.02 crores next. This is almost double of what it had earned on Friday and more importantly, the film has managed to cross 2 crores mark all over again after a week and there is further rise in numbers on the cards today.

The film has now managed to earn 179.31 crores in 30 days, which means an average of almost 6 crores per day ever since its release. This is a very good score that the film is maintaining ever since its 20th May release when it brought in 14.11 crores. Staying on to be super consistent at the box office, the horror-comedy is reaffirming its status as a genuine Bollywood blockbuster of the year and has five more open days ahead of it when it will continue to collect in an uninterrupted manner.

It is now a given that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will have a lifetime of around 190 crores since 185 crores would be crossed at ease this week itself. From there till 190 crores, it would need to withstand competition from JugJugg Jeeyo. However, considering the fact that now it needs just a few screens to keep reasonable footfalls coming in, it is all set to achieve further milestones.

