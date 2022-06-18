Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and reminisced the days he had a string of five blockbusters in just one year.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a swarm of people lined up outside a cinema hall for making advance bookings of his film ‘Don’, directed by Chandra Barot, which was released in 1978.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “Advance booking amitabhbachchan Advance booking of my film ‘DON’..! And they said.. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long… released in 1978.. 44 years!! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh.. 5 Blockbusters in one year!.”

Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, “Some of them ran more than 50 weeks.. Kya din the wo bhi!”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad, where he was shooting for the film ‘Project K’, starring Prabhas. However, the shooting is reportedly halted due to actress Deepika Padukone’s ill health.

The actor’s next projects include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vikas Bahl’s Good Bye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta and Uunchai. The veteran actor has also reportedly lent his voice for a song in Ramesh Aravind’s Butterfly.

