‘Om: The Battle Within’ writer Raj Saluja took to his Instagram to drop a photo featuring Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff giving a ’90s look.

He wrote: “OUR NEXT FILM”. The cast of the action film ‘Baap’ have started the shooting.

Along with Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and other big names of Bollywood, ‘Baap’ also stars Sunny Deol. ‘Om: The Battle Within’ writer Raj Saluja has penned the story of the film with co-writers Niket Pandey and Jojo Khan.

Raj Saluja says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the film (Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff starrer Baap). I am thankful to Ahmed Khan sir for allowing me to be in this film. It’s going to be a nostalgic journey.”

“Jojo Khan, Niket Pandey and myself helming the writing. Looking at the cast, I am sure this one will be remembered by everyone for a lifetime,” adds the actor-turned-writer.

As an actor, Raj Saluja had done movies such as ‘Dhokha’, ‘Tum Mile’ and many more. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff starrer Baap, the trailer of his film ‘Om: The Battle Within’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, was recently released. Aditya will be seen in an extremely valiant and aggressive role, performing undaunted daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation.

The trailer also portrays actor Sanjana Sanghi in a never-seen avatar of her before, skipping the glamorous side Sanjana will be seen in an action role for the first time ever on the silver screen, raising the action quotient of the movie.

