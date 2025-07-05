Amanda Bynes was one of the most popular faces in the early 2000s. Her face was on popular TV shows and movies, and the actress found herself in the spotlight quite often. She started her career at 13 with Nickelodeon shows like All That and The Amanda Show. Later, she became the golden girl of comedies and teen romcoms like Sydney White, Hairspray, and others. But it has been years since anyone heard from the actress. This brings us to wonder where she is now.

Where Is Amanda Bynes Now?

Amanda Bynes has been keeping a low profile and focusing on her physical and mental health. She was last seen in the 2010 movie Easy A alongside Emma Stone. Since then, she has reportedly faced many struggles, which led her to quit acting entirely.

The 39-year-old former actress is now slowly returning to the public, and she is quite different from what most fans remember her as. The reason for the changed appearance? Plastic surgery to remove the folds on her eyelids, as revealed by the Hindustan Times in 2023.

Amanda Bynes made a rare public appearance in December 2024 at a pop-up art show, which she co-hosted with fashion designer Austin Babbitt. There, she showcased her artwork and interacted with fans. Noah Cyrus also attended the show.

Amanda Bynes hosted an art show with Austin Babbitt in Los Angeles on Saturday pic.twitter.com/BOuuhUSkvk — Casmero (@ImCasmero) December 25, 2024

Why Did Amanda Bynes Quit Acting?

According to The Week, Amanda mentioned that her performance in Easy A was not her favorite and that she decided to simply quit acting after that. She also revealed to Paper Magazine in her 2018 interview that she was under narcotics influence when she saw the movie and that it affected her perception. Amanda took to Twitter to announce her retirement. After that, she was reportedly involved in several legal troubles, like DUIs and substance abuse.

Per Parade, she also lit a small fire in a stranger’s driveway. She was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold after that incident. Her parents took on the conservatorship, which ended in 2022. According to the publication, she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had taken measures to aid her mental health.

In April 2024, she shared her plans to enter the cosmetics industry as a manicurist via her Instagram stories. Amanda revealed that she would return to school to take classes before appearing for an exam to get her license, per US Magazine.

Amanda Bynes, you will always be famous. Easy A is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Ln0K2FIvFn — Netflix (@netflix) March 3, 2023

What Is Amanda Bynes Doing As Of 2025?

Come March 2025, Amanda’s rare and cryptic video updates on Instagram and TikTok sent a wave of concern amongst the fans. She has only three posts on Instagram at the time of this writing, with no discernible caption to either post, except for a username tag and a few emojis.

In April this year, she announced that she would be joining OF, a website that is as controversial as its popularity for people to earn extra by posting NSFW content. She mentioned that she “won’t be posting any sleazy content” but would only use the app to chat with her fans.

former actress Amanda Bynes has one of the most expensive OnlyFans subscriptions in the world at $50 per month 😳 pic.twitter.com/QT3BmMEkyD — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) April 25, 2025

Parade also revealed that the subscription rate to join Amanda Bynes’ OF is reportedly $50 per month. As the actress finds her footing once again, she continues to receive love from her fans, who wish her well via comments and social posts.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Deadpool 2: When Morena Baccarin Recalled A “Traumatizing” Underwater Stunt That Never Made The Final Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News