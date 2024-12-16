The massive success of Wicked has brought to the forefront Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervi’s equation. The two actors underwent a journey together as they filmed the musical fantasy film. Their equation is clear for everyone to see: from their emotional moments to gushing about one another. Glinda and Elphaba (their characters) surely have a special bond offscreen.

A few weeks ago there were rumors that Grande was paid 15 times more than Erivo. The reports were rubbished by the makers who stated that both of them got equal pay. Now, it has come to light that the pop star actually went through the Tony award winner’s contract before filming started.

Did Ariana Grande Go Through Cynthia Erivo’s Contract Prior To Filming?

During Grande’s interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she revealed that Erivo and her had made a pact to take care of each other and be very honest with one another about everything. She mused that people don’t realise how granular they got about the same and how truly they meant it.

“When I got my contract, I called her and I was like, ‘Hey let’s go through this thing. Let’s go beat per beat through this together and make sure we are aligned in what we need,’” she divulged. Grande to make sure that both of them were aligned in what they needed because if Erivo really needed something, they needed it together. “I want us to have each other’s backs. Your problems become my problems and mine become yours,” she stated.

The Positions hitmaker felt that both of them showed up for each other in a very real way that any press tour will fail at understanding the depths of. Grande added that the two of them started creating this understanding long before filming even started or they reached the sets of the blockbuster film.

Grande expressed her gratitude about being able to curate such a lovely equation and stated that this was one of the things she was most proud of when it came to her whole journey on Wicked. The former Nickelodeon star added that through the whole process she and Erivo “nurtured each other.”

Ariana Grande On Friendship With Cynthia Erivo

Meanwhile, Grande previously told Deadline how their friendship was about more than just the offscreen stuff. She explained that neither of them really wanted to be selfish and kept asking the other what ground or feeling they needed for the scenes they were filming. The songwriter also mentioned how their friendship extended to outside of work and was “deeply honest.”

“I talk to her almost every day. She messages me every day and we are always in conversation,” she told the portal. Grande said that they always ask one another for opinions on certain things and send it to one another through text. “We are always trying to be aligned,” the singer expressed. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section.

