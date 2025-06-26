Loudermilk is quietly disappearing from Netflix, and fans who still haven’t hit play might be cutting it close. This dark comedy, led by Band of Brothers actor Ron Livingston, has built a loyal following since it landed on the platform but come July 1, all three seasons are out of the streaming library.

What Is Loudermilk About?

Sam (Ron Livingston) is a former music critic who’s now a recovering alcoholic. He runs a support group in Seattle, helping others clean up their lives while his own is still very much a mess. His best friend and sponsor, Ben Burns, played by Will Sasso, adds an extra layer of rough-edged warmth to the story. The supporting cast includes Laura Mennell, Anja Savcic, Mat Fraser, and more – each character bringing their own brand of dysfunction.

Where Did Loudermilk Originally Air?

The show first debuted on the AT&T Audience Network in 2017 and ran three seasons on the network before AT&T shut down (per Unilad). Netflix picked up the show in early 2024 to help push it to an even wider audience who enjoyed it for its honest storytelling and absurd humor.

Critical and Fan Response

Loudermilk has earned a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, and viewers across social media have called out Netflix for removing the show. Many are binge-watching it one last time, knowing it’s on its way out.

One viewer wrote on X, “Instead of removing Loudermilk from Netflix they should be picking it up for a few more seasons. Netflix just wastes another great show.” Another added, “Loudermilk did not get the noise it deserveddddd in my opinion.”

One user echoed, “Loudermilk leaving Netflix soon??? WHY?? WHY??? NO! Better be because somebody bought them or I’m gonna crash out…” Someone else said, “So I just binged Loudermilk before @netflix drops it. Excellent funny show. Someone needs to pick this up and keep the story going.”

Why Is Loudermilk Being Removed From Netflix?

Netflix constantly rotates titles due to licensing deals, and Loudermilk is one of those shows that will be leaving Netflix. Fans in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Switzerland will have until July 1 to check out the comedy series. So if it’s been sitting in your watchlist, now’s the time to dive in before it’s too late.

