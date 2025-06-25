The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Paul and Andrew marrying. On the other hand, Rachel told Marlena a secret, which was that she saw Johnny with a gun during EJ’s shooting. Meanwhile, Shane wondered if Tate was having second thoughts about the whole adoption process now.

And lastly, Belle opened up to Carrie regarding her dilemma about EJ. The drama is getting good with sibling rivalries and changing dynamics. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 25, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 25, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Xander revealing a new plan to save Titan-DiMera. It’s time for some corporate drama and a major fight as Tony is back to reclaim the family company. Xander is not backing down either, and he is already plotting how to ensure that things work his way instead.

He has his eyes on Salem University Hospital, and the charges against him have now been dropped, giving him a chance to get a revote and take over control. Is it going to work out in his favor or not? On the other hand, Stephanie questions Philip. After all, the latter is simply defending Xander.

Philip claims that his half-brother was not the one who beat him to a pulp. Why is he lying, and what’s the catch in doing so? Is this to keep his spot in the company, or is this to fix the relationship that got ruined after the forged letter truth came out light? How will Philip respond to Stephanie’s queries?

Meanwhile, Marlena and Roman confront Johnny. Now that Rachel told her how she saw Johnny pull the gun’s trigger on EJ that night of the shooting, Marlena is left shocked. She gets in contact with Roman, and they decide to question Johnny. How will the latter respond to the allegations by a child?

Is he going to accept that it happened, or will he deny it because he actually did not shoot his father? It could be Rachel’s mind cooking up a whole story because of a visual she saw. Who is right and who is wrong? And lastly, Sophia seeks Melinda’s help. The unborn baby will be here any day now.

But the adoption is still not sorted out. Will Melinda be able to help Sophia fix this issue? Who will she contact for the baby’s adoption? Stay tuned.

