It wasn’t just Eleven crying in that Stranger Things 3 finale. It was Millie Bobby Brown, too. And no, those weren’t prepped-for-TV tears. They were the real deal – raw, unrehearsed, and pouring out on camera the very first time she heard Hopper’s voiceover letter.

That emotional gut-punch of a scene, where El finds Hopper’s goodbye letter while packing to leave Hawkins, is already one of the most tear-jerking moments in the series. But what fans didn’t know back then was how real it was.

Hopper’s Letter To Eleven: The Scene That Shattered Millie Bobby Brown

Let’s revisit. Hopper writes the letter in an earlier episode, when Joyce tells him to talk to Eleven and Mike about “boundaries.” Typical Hopper fashion, he chickens out. Instead, he writes it down and never delivers it. Then, in that finale, after Hopper’s apparent death during the Russian lab explosion, El stumbles upon the letter. She opens it. David Harbour’s voice kicks in. And suddenly, the room goes silent.

“Feelings. Jesus. The truth is, for so long I’d forgotten what those even were…” the letter begins. Hopper talks about his struggle to express emotion, the fear of watching El grow up, and how she made him feel again after years of being emotionally numb. The speech wasn’t about control, but about letting go. And as El reads, she breaks. Brown sobs, and so do we.

What makes it iconic isn’t just the writing. It’s how unfiltered it all feels. No takes. No do-overs. No makeup checks. Just a girl hearing her onscreen father’s last words for the first time, with the cameras rolling.

What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About The Scene?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brown revealed: “They had prerecorded David [Harbour] and they played it out loud. I didn’t want to read that speech. I didn’t want to hear about it. I didn’t want to rehearse it. I just immediately wanted to put a camera on me and find the way I react, and the way I reacted was pure devastation and sadness…”

It shows. And it hits like a freight train. Brown later said of Harbour, “He is just one of the greatest men. I think something I admire about David is he respects girls and women so much… I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is horrible.’” You can feel that closeness in every second of that scene. It’s personal.

So remind them of that letter next time someone says Stranger Things is just monster mayhem and synth music. And the girl who didn’t read it until it was heartbreakingly, beautifully real.

