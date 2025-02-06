Stranger Things star David Harbour and Smile singer Lily Allen have been married since 2020. After meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya, the couple found a connection and started dating. Soon, they got hitched. However, at the end of last year, Lily confirmed that things have not been good in her personal life. She appeared on the BBC podcast Miss Me? and shared that she has been going through a “tough time.”

Two months after that conversation, their split made it to the news. An insider told People that her marriage was crumbling and confirmed their separation. But a few months ago, Allen opened up about her sobriety journey and revealed if that ever affected her relationship with Harbour, who himself has been sober for over 20 years.

In an interview with The Times of London, Lily Allen shared how her sobriety impacted her relationship with her then-husband, David Harbour. She said, “We don’t really talk about it. I don’t think I’d ever had s*x with anybody not drunk before I got together with him. So that was different for sure.” Laughingly, she added, “It’s a totally different thing. It’s unavoidable, conscious and real. He had a lot of experience with it, so it’s been helpful to do it with someone that’s long-in-the-tooth in that game.”

Allen and David Harbour got married in 2020 in Las Vegas. While the Black Widow star has kept his sobriety for over 20 years, she marked her fifth anniversary without a drop of alcohol recently. Talking about her journey, she continued, “Sobriety or addiction is something that I have real-life experience with and can talk truthfully and openly about. Addicts are everywhere. We’re all around you. We look like your mum, your dad, your kids, your best friends. Coming to terms with that part of yourself can feel incredibly isolating. The journey of sobriety isn’t singular, and it isn’t linear. So if sharing my own experiences and struggles helps even just one person process what they’re going through, then it’s all worth it.”

Lily realized addiction comes from her family when she saw her father, comedian Keith Allen, get into cocaine. However, she reached her breaking point when she parted ways with her first husband, Sam Cooper, with whom Lily shares two daughters, Ethel and Marnie. Further talking about her kids, Lily Allen told the outlet, “My kids [now] feel safe. That’s the main thing for me. I felt very unsafe in my childhood, and my kids feel safe.”

When Lily married David Harbour, her kids were in attendance. Although the actor’s personal life is tumultuous, his professional world is reaching heights. He will be next seen in Stranger Things Season 5 and Thunderbolts*.

