From the first Demogorgon encounter to the end, Stranger Things keeps you glued with all the 80s nostalgia and emotional gut punches. This epic sci-fi show is now gearing up for its big season 5 finale in 2025, and we know it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster. All the creepy monsters, epic friendships, and the ‘80s vibes are returning once again, and we hope you’re ready with your Eggos and tissues for this ride.

Recently, David Harbour, aka Hopper, just spilt the teal at the ending of the upcoming season, and now we’re not okay. Those set pics of Hopper and Mike having a heartfelt moment on a park bench? Yeah, they’ve got us feeling things.

David Harbour On Stranger Things Season 5 Ending

Well, David Harbour has us grabbing tissues already. While promoting his new animated DC series Creature Commandos, Harbour has dropped some real bombs about Stranger Things Season 5. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, he reportedly admitted that the upcoming finale is a “satisfying” goodbye.

Apparently, recent filming sessions have been super emotional for him, and honestly, the same for David. If Hopper is this moved, imagine how much we’re going to cry.

Harbour further explained that filming season 5 was a long and intense process as the show is so big and complex, and we all know that. Now, as we’re getting close to the end, the team is working on the most important and emotional parts of the story because we need them to be perfect. He also admitted that these final moments will bring closure to the character’s relationships, giving fans the conclusion it deserves.

He said, “Some of the stuff I shot, even this last week, has been some of the most moving stuff of the show, and there’s been a lot of moving stuff in this show. But I had a scene the other day that I was just like, ‘Wow, this really resonates on such a deep level.’”

Harbour continued, “It resonates because we’ve been working together for 10 years, and we know each other so well. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, what we love about each other, and what we can’t stand about each other, and these things are beautiful. We’re in a place where we’re comfortable enough to be able to allow each other this humanity, and it’s special. It’s very special.”

Stranger Things Season 4 Ending Explained

Before season 5 arrives, let’s talk about that intense Stranger Things Season 4 finale. Remember Eddie Munson’s sacrifice? Yes, it was a total heartbreak. And now, season 5 might just crank up the feels even more. Of course, there’s chatter about Hopper and Mike sitting by a memorial in Hawkins; it definitely teases more character deaths. Moreover, Vecna has already turned Hawkins into a full-on Upside-Down hotspot, so we know a big final battle is coming. Are we ready, or are we ready?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Jim Carrey Once Said ‘Yes’ To A Bold Deal & Made $35M For This Iconic Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News