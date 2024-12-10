Yes, Angeline Jolie ended up becoming the only woman on the 2013 list of top-paid actors alongside Denzel Washington because of Maleficent. Producer Joe Roth put it best: “There was no point in making the movie if it wasn’t her.” And really, who else could bring Maleficent to life with such formidable elegance and menace?

This wasn’t just about playing some Disney villain but defining Jolie as a legitimate box-office powerhouse. Maleficent opened to a massive $70M in North America and pulled in another $100M abroad—not bad for a troubled production. Jolie made a movie about evil enchantment, a global phenomenon, proving she could drive audiences worldwide—men, women, kids—you name it.

She’s been doing this since Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, way back in 2001, when she raked in $275 million globally. While other stars fade after a few misses (ahem, Tom Cruise), Jolie stayed steady, with no significant flops since Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. Her films thrived internationally, consistently scoring big where it mattered the most.

Let’s break down her box-office power. Mr. & Mrs. Smith opened to $50.3M in North America, making almost $500M globally. Wanted 2008 made $50.9M in just its opening weekend, reaching $134.5M domestically and an impressive $200M overseas. Salt, another action-packed solo hit, amassed nearly $300 million worldwide. And The Tourist, a quirky spy comedy alongside Johnny Depp, barely lit up domestic charts but scored $211 million abroad.

Jolie’s movies had amassed a global haul of $4.88 billion—and she was on the brink of breaking $5 billion. These numbers highlight why she commanded that massive $33-million paycheck for Maleficent. She was—and still is—the actress who can sell tickets across continents, a rare blend of talent, beauty, and sheer international magnetism.

But Jolie wasn’t just about flashy roles and box-office wins. She brought a unique twist to Maleficent, transforming the iconic villain into Sleeping Beauty’s unexpected surrogate mother. This tamed her untamed, statuesque persona, but fans still loved seeing her channel fierce, unapologetic energy. Audiences crave Jolie tossing thunderbolts of rage, not domestic nurturing—she delivers raw intensity, not gentle charm.

Beyond the screen, Jolie stayed true to her humanitarian heart. She worked tirelessly with UNICEF and directed indie projects like In the Land of Blood and Honey, a gritty drama about the Bosnian war. And she went even more significant with Unbroken, a high-octane WWII epic about an Olympic runner’s resilience.

Angelina Jolie wasn’t just the queen of box office numbers; she became a symbol of strength, resilience, and commitment—both as an artist and an activist. Whether she’s breaking box office records or amplifying unheard voices, she remains a woman whose influence transcends roles, markets, and expectations.

