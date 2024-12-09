The 49-year-old English podcaster, who was married to Katy Perry then, explained that he spent most of the evening conversing with Tom Green and left around 7 o’clock due to his marital status.

Russell added, “I’m glad I did. It turns out there was stuff that went on that I was not qualified to handle as someone who craves a deep and profound connection to God. When denied that connection to God, I’ll make ridiculous choices. How would you have done if you had been invited to a Diddy party back in the day?”

He continued, “I told you about when I went to Vegas with Diddy. And I went home early and had a little Diddy party alone, which was above board and legit. Thank you, heavenly Fathe,r for being there with me even at the moments in my life when I felt most vulnerable and exposed.”

Sean Diddy and His Sex Parties

Following Diddy’s arrest on sex-trafficking charges, multiple witnesses have come forward detailing the disgraced media mogul’s appalling activities, including the extravagant and violent sex parties he frequently hosted at his various properties.

These “freak-off” parties have allegedly involved nonconsensual sexual acts, extensive substance abuse, and covert videography. However, Diddy’s lawyer has refuted the accusations of such activitiesoccurringe at these events.

Sean Diddy Combs and Russell Brand Have Both Been Hit with Sexual Abuse Claims

Russell and Diddy first crossed paths while collaborating on the 2010 hit comedy ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ directed by Nicholas Stoller.

A series of sexual abuse allegations have been leveled against both of them within the past year. The 55-year-old was arrested in mid-September on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is awaiting trial next year. Diddy has maintained his innocence and entered a not-guilty plea in court.

Russell, meanwhile, has faced allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse from four women, all of which he has publicly denied.

