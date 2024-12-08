Phil Robertson, the famous hunter and reality star, has been diagnosed with early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. His son, Jase, confirmed the news during a podcast on December 6th, revealing that the disease is causing issues in Phil’s body.

Phil Robertson is a businessman who turned his passion for hunting into a multi-million empire. He has been working since 1972 and has earned a massive fortune over the years. Here is all you need to know about his net worth.

Phil Robertson Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Phil Robertson has a net worth of $10M. The hunter has come a long way in his career, as he was not always financially sound. Phil’s family dealt with financial issues during his childhood, as he had six siblings, but their parents had almost no money.

The family did not even have basic facilities like electricity or a toilet in their home. Despite the hardships, Phil was able to make a name for himself. He started his career as a teacher and later became a commercial fisherman. At one point, he ran a bar before establishing the recreation firm Duck Commander.

Phil Robertson’s Hunting And Reality TV Career

Phil Robertson always had a passion for duck hunting, which led him to create his own duck calls because he was unhappy with the ones on the market. In 1972, he invented the Duck Commander call. He then started the Duck Commander Company in 1973 after getting a patent. Today, his son Willie runs the successful Duck Commander business, and other family members are also involved in its operations.

The family shot to fame with their A&E reality show Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017. Before the show, they sold about 60,000 duck calls a year. After the show became popular, sales jumped to $600K in 2012.

In 2013, Phil wrote a memoir, Happy, Happy, Happy, which became a bestseller and sold nearly a million copies, further adding to his net worth. However, the same year, he faced backlash after making controversial comments about the queer community in a GQ interview.

A&E then suspended Duck Dynasty but lifted the suspension within a week due to public demand. Phil later hosted the show In the Woods with Phil and appeared in the 2023 movie The Blind, earning more wealth.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why Bravo Show Was Rebooted: ‘Of Course I’m Sad’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News