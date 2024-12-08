This year has been hectic for the power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The two have always worked on their projects, whether filming, post-production, or long and tiring promotional tours. In addition, Lively launched (and promoted) her recently launched hair care line, Blake Brown.

After all the whirlwind, the Green Lantern pair has decided to slow down and focus on their kids. The aim is to spend more time as a family instead of hustling around in the Hollywood industry most of the time. Here’s everything we know about the same, courtesy of a new report.

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Putting Work On Hold For Family Time?

According to Life & Style, Lively and Reynolds are ready to pause their work schedules momentarily. A source claimed that with the year ending, Reynolds has been making it clear that both are “jumping off the treadmill.” The plan is to retreat to their country home for the holidays and focus on their family for a while.

“It was a crazy year for both of them, and they need time with their kids and time away from New York City and Los Angeles,” the insider stated. Even though this is what they have planned, it hasn’t been easy for them to make this decision, considering both are workaholics in the truest sense.

This attempt at slowing things down shows their commitment to their family. The past year and a few months have been hectic for both. Last year, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, they couldn’t film or finish their projects. Thus, when the strike ended in November, they quickly jumped on the wagon to get their films done and going.

“Now they’ve cleared their schedules and are serious about family coming first,” the source said. The downtime might be good for the couple, considering they had big releases this year and were on a whirlwind and long press tours for their projects for months. In addition, they had their business and other promotional responsibilities to fulfill.

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds: The Year Of 2024

On the work front, Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine was released in July. It co-starred Hugh Jackman, with whom he gave entertaining interviews that the Internet loved. Lively, on the other hand, led the book to film adaptation, It Ends With Us, opposite Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. The movie was released in August, and despite criticism, it was a box-office success.

Lively also released her hair care line Blake Brown this year. Up next, while Reynolds has two projects on the release calendar, Lively will star in A Simple Favor 2. With most of the filming completed, the couple can relax and put their family-first plan into action. For more, check out Koimoi.

