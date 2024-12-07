When the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal family duties first came out, it led to a massive online storm. From opinions and questions to reports and rumors, the Internet witnessed everything. Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to the US.

The couple lives in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Despite several contrasting claims from portals, the family seems happy and thriving. Prince Harry stated that this is what his mother, the late Princess Diana, wanted for him. Here’s what the royal revealed about his life with Markle in the United States of America.

Is Prince Harry’s Life With Meghan Markle What Princess Diana Wanted For Him?

During his appearance at the The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York City, the Duke spoke about his life in Montecito and how much he enjoys it. When the interviewers asked if he plans to continue living in the US, Prince Harry responded, “I do. I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here.” He had more to say about the same.

“It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live,” he continued and added that he felt this was the life his mother Princess Diana wanted for him. The prince divulged, “To be able to do the things I’m able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK.” Calling it a “fantastic opportunity,” he said he was “hugely grateful’ for it.

Prince Harry On Divorce Rumors With Meghan Markle

At the event, Prince Harry also shut down rumors that his marriage to Markle was leading towards a divorce. He called out the trolls and media houses continuously spreading misinformation about their relationship. “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house, maybe 10-12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10-12 times as well,” he joked.

Prince Harry expressed his sympathy for the online haters who hoped to see their marriage end. Since it never happened, he added, “So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.” When asked about the massive interest people had in his and Meghan Markle’s lives, he responded that it wasn’t a good thing, but all they could do was ignore it.

Prince Harry On Misinformation And Accountability

One of the main topics the Duke spoke on was the need for more verifiability. He urged everyone to think critically and not believe everything they see or read online because it was a dangerous tool to spread lies and misinformation. Prince Harry also talked about how he grew up in such an environment and had to always read lies about himself or his loved ones.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: “Never Liked Him”: Laura Benanti Opens Up About Zachary Levi & On-Set Experiences

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News