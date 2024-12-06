The equation between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family is quite evidently frosty. Things are far from alright, with several reports shedding light on how sour the relationship has truly gotten, be it Prince Harry’s bond with Prince William or their father, King Charles.

The remaining royals have maintained their distance, refusing to stand by Meghan and Harry’s side. With the holidays here and Christmas right around the corner, invitations for the festivities are being sent out. Yet, rumors suggest that the royal family has not invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Were Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Not Invited By Royals For Christmas?

According to People, Harry and Meghan have yet to receive an invitation to join the annual Christmas celebration. The rest of the family will attend a Sandringham gathering during the festival. On the other hand, Meghan and Harry are expected to spend a joyful time at their home in Montecito, California. For the unversed, this isn’t the first time they won’t be a part of the Christmas festivities of the UK’s royal family.

They were last included in the event when they married in 2018. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to grace the event with all three of their children: son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte, and son Prince Louis. Buckingham and Kensington Palace have refused to comment on the guest list or anything regarding it.

Meghan Markle On Royal Family’s Christmas Celebration

In 2017, when a newly-engaged Markle first attended the Christmas gathering with the royal family, she couldn’t stop gushing about it. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the former actress opened up and remembered the experience very vividly.

“It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun,” she had expressed. Markle also talked about how she sat beside Prince Harry’s grandfather, the late Prince Phillip. She mentioned that their conversation “went really well” and that they chatted.

Prince Harry & King Charles’ Sour Relationship

Prince Harry and King Charles haven’t been on the best terms lately. The last time the father and son met was in February 2024, right after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was officially announced. The Prince flew to the United Kingdom to meet his father and check on his declining health.

After that, the two reportedly didn’t meet again. According to sources, the King hasn’t responded to Prince Harry’s phone calls, messages, or letters. A friend of the Prince previously told People, “He gets ‘unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

