Prince Harry and King Charles’s estrangement has been publicly acknowledged for years now. Ever since Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, he has grown apart from his family to protect his wife and kids.

When the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of his proudest achievements, the Invictus Games, his father, King Charles, was notably absent from the ceremony. The two were unable to meet during Harry’s visit, with the prince’s spokesperson citing King’s “full schedule.” However, sources close to Harry revealed a deeper issue. Harry wanted to discuss his ongoing battle for security, which he believes Charles has the power to reinstate. But a source told People that Harry’s notion about the security in Charles’ hand is “wholly incorrect.”

The Royal family’s rift became public in 2020 when Harry and his Wife, Markle, stepped back from their royal duties. For Harry, the issue of security remains a significant sticking point. Despite a positive meeting between father and son in February following the King’s cancer diagnosis, their communication has since deteriorated. Moreover, the insiders shared that the monarch no longer takes his son’s calls or responds to his letters.

A friend of Harry’s told People, “He gets ‘unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.” Despite the estrangement, Prince Harry remains concerned about the safety of his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and has constantly asked for his father’s help.

A royal insider told People, “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” while another source said, “Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”

Moreover, the fighting has boiled further. In the documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired in the UK in July, Prince Harry voiced his fears that negative press could provoke a violent attack on his wife. He said, “All it takes is one lone actor,” adding these “genuine concerns” as his reason for not bringing Markle and his kids back to the UK.

Not only this, Prince Harry also battled in courts to seek his taxpayer-funded security, however, he lost his bid. The real reason that’s stopping Harry from securing the protection he seeks is a matter of bitter contention. Constitutionally, the monarch has no governmental power in the UK and the power to bestow police protection lies with the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, which operates on behalf of the UK government. However, Harry, whose offer to personally cover the cost of police protection was also rejected in court, feels that as King, Charles could intervene to ensure such protection is extended. This issue has created an impenetrable wall between Harry and Charles. The conversation has now shifted from frustration to “complete silence” from the King, as per the friend.

The friend further shared that the couple “didn’t feel they had a choice. The only option was to leave — for their sanity. I do think they thought if they got out of this bubble, there would be less focus on them.” The source continued that nothing “would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”

With both sides firmly entrenched and Prince Harry’s brother, Prince Williams apparently siding with their father, any prospect of reconciliation seems remote.

