King Charles III, who returned to public duties earlier this month after a cancer diagnosis, reportedly declined to meet his son Prince Harry in London last week. According to The Times, King Charles instead had a private meeting with retired professional soccer player David Beckham on Friday, May 10, to discuss the Monarch’s charity, the King’s Foundation.

Prince Harry was reportedly in London for a few days last week before joining Meghan Markle on a three-day whirlwind tour to Nigeria. The couple are visiting the country after they received the invitation from the nation’s Chief of Defence Staff.

During his time in London, the Duke of Sussex reportedly appeared at St. Paul’s Cathedral to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, Harry could not meet his father as on the same day, King Charles, who declined to meet his son, citing a “full schedule”, was hosting the first garden party of 2024 at Buckingham Place alongside Queen Camilla.

While the Palace has yet to comment, a spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Duke wouldn’t be meeting with his father. They said, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

The statement continued that Harry was “understanding of his father’s diary of commitments” and hoped to see him soon.

Harry has had a troubled relationship with the royal family, including his father and brother, since he quit royal duties, alleging racial bias and relentless intrusion from British Tabloids. The prince releasing his memoir “Spare”, where he aired his family’s secrets, only further fractured their already fractious relationship.

