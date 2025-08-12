After weeks of rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal would not be renewed any longer after it expires in September, there’s a new update and it puts all claims to rest. The deal is in fact being extended and a new slate of projects are coming soon, as per Netflix. Read on for more.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Extended Netflix Deal

Meghan and Harry have officially announced that the partnership is being extended with a multi-year, first-look deal for their upcoming film as well as television projects. In addition, the deal also includes the collaboration with the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand As Ever being further extended.

The former actress and the Prince revealed that they are inspired to work closely with Netflix and Archewell Productions “to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.” As Ever will continue to expand its collection with a new range of products.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Netflix Lineup

1. With Love, Meghan & Holiday Special

As for the lineup of upcoming projects, first up is season two of With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere later this month. A holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, is set for December. The official synopsis teases “a magical holiday celebration” with Meghan.

“Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” per the description.

2. Meet Me At The Lake

Then there’s the Meet Me at the Lake adaptation. Despite claims that the project was scrapped, it has been confirmed that the adaptation based on the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune is in the works. “This romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise,” per description.

3. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

Additionally, there’s another project called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within. It is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, and per the official synopsis of the project, “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope.”

It will actively focus on the “vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.” Bela Bajaria, the Chief Content Officer, considers Meghan and Harry influential voices.

The CCO of Netflix further stated that their stories resonate with audiences everywhere and the response to their work speaks for itself. The intimate look into their lives with Harry & Meghan led to one of the most-watched documentary series on the platform. With Love, Meghan also did well.

The success of As Ever is quite evident, with all its products being sold out regularly. This extended partnership hopes to resonate with the entire audience and create similar content that will inspire, entertain, and emote.

With Love, Meghan Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Underrated Jason Statham Action Thriller Takes The Streaming World By Storm — Where To Watch In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News