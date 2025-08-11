Before Alden Ehrenreich achieved his newfound fame with the 2025 film Weapons and Marvel’s Ironheart, he was seen in a mystery thriller drama named Fair Play, which was released in 2023. After a brief theatrical run, the movie premiered on Netflix, and despite all the critical acclaim and appreciation, it still remains one of his underrated movies in his career. He performed in that movie so well that his fans expected it to have a shot at the Academy Awards, but somehow he missed the chance.

In Fair Play, he starred alongside Phoebe Dynevor, and even though it got a Netflix release, the OTT platform kind of subsided the movie under all the other projects. Somehow, the film didn’t get much exposure, and even the promotions weren’t on the face. As Ehrenreich is now getting his due credit for Weapons and Ironheart, it’s time we talk about this underrated gem of his.

Alden Ehrenreich’s Performance In Fair Play

Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor’s movie Fair Play was released in the USA on September 29, 2025. After the limited theatrical run, Netflix bought the film’s distribution rights for $20 million after its premiere at Sundance, as per a report by Deadline. For those who don’t know, the 113-minute mystery thriller drama is about two characters: Luke and Emily.

'Fair Play’ starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival! pic.twitter.com/hpZ5FfGzsf — No Context Phoebe Dynevor 🇵🇸 (@PhoebeDynspr) July 24, 2023

Ehrenreich plays Luke in the movie, while Phoebe can be seen playing Emily. The storyline revolves around them. They work at the same firm and also maintain a secret relationship from everyone. However, their relationship gets messy when Emily gets a big promotion, which is rumored to be going to Luke. Their relationship gets tested, and how it becomes stressful and psychotic is shown beautifully in the movie.

Directed by Chloe Domont, Fair Play scored a solid 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite all the positive responses, strong storyline, and great performances, the film couldn’t gain the fame it deserved. Alden Ehrenreich gave one of his best performances in this film, so much so that he could have had a shot at the Oscars for it. But nothing of the sort happened, and it remained an underrated gem.

Ambition, seduction, and destruction collide in Fair Play starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. In select theaters this September and on Netflix October 13. pic.twitter.com/ZmVw8ZObNH — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2023

On the professional front, Alden Ehrenreich is gaining significant attention with consecutive projects, including his role as Joe McGillicuddy in Marvel’s Ironheart and his performance as Officer Paul Morgan in the 2025 film Weapons.

Before diving into Weapons, be sure to catch Fair Play on Netflix to truly appreciate Ehrenreich’s acting prowess.

Check out the trailer here:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Elizabeth & Lucky’s Attraction Deepens While Sonny Has A Confession To Make

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News