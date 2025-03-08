It hadn’t even been enough time for the romance between Hope Logan and Carter Walton to settle in The Bold and the Beautiful, and he had already betrayed her. She saw him kiss their newest fragrance recruit, Daphne, with her own eyes, and when she confronted him about it, Carter didn’t even tell her the whole truth.

Annika Noelle, who portrays Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, recently spoke about what this storyline means, how it will impact her character and romance with Carter, and how this might change the dynamics of Forrester Creations, especially those of the Logans and the Forresters.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Annika Noelle On Hope Being Betrayed By Boyfriend Carter

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, Annika shed light on this current storyline and its consequences. She pointed out that Hope told Carter to hire Daphne Rose to be a part of Forrester’s new fragrance launch, but she didn’t think this would happen. Hope was also impressed by her work and wanted to befriend her.

“In a way, I feel like given how many times men in her life have let her down, it’s not exactly surprising, but it’s still disappointing,” the soap star said about Carter betraying Hope with Daphne. She continued, “It certainly wasn’t what she expected to see when she opened the office door,” referring to how Hope found out by spotting them in the CEO’s office.

When confronting Carter, Annika, who has been a part of The Bold and the Beautiful since 2018, said, “She didn’t initially come out of the gate swinging; she kind of wanted to see if he would own up to it, see what he was willing to admit for himself before she went in there guns blazing, telling him what she saw,” but he didn’t give her the full story even then.

This incident has impacted Hope and Carter’s romance. Annika shared, “It definitely trips up Hope’s faith and confidence in them as a team and him as a partner, both romantically and in business.” The actor stated that Hope thought Carter would have her back, but his actions speak louder than words. This will change their dynamic in more ways than one.

Not just romantically but also from a business perspective. Their coup to take over Forrester Creations worked out, but now this betrayal will affect their relationship and business plans. “Now there are chinks in the armor that are starting to get through,” Annika then concluded.

