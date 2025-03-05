Los Angeles has been brimming with plenty of drama with the Luna and Finn parentage drama but there’s also planning going on to take back Forrester Creations and bring it back to the people and family where it rightly belongs. The last episode saw Hope confront Carter about Daphne.

She asked her boyfriend why he has been spending so much of his time with Daphne. Meanwhile, Ridge connected the dots between Luna and Finn. This episode sees Hope walk towards Daphne and clash with her. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 5, 2025, episode of the Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 5, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features the confrontation and showdown between Hope and Daphne. The two clash when the former reveals that she saw Carter and her kissing. For the unversed, Hope and Carter plotted to take over Forrester Creations and were successful in that. But not for too long, as Steffy had started planning to take back her family company.

Hope and Carter hired Daphne for the recently launched fragrance line of Forrester Creations. But what they didn’t know was that Daphne was a hire planted by Steffy to take back the reins of Forrester Creations and bring it back to its rightful owners. The plan? For Daphne seduces Carter and drive a wedge between him and Hope, making things harder for them.

Later, Hope sees Carter and Daphne kissing in the CEO office. After asking Carter about the huge amount of time he has been spending with Daphne, Hope turned to her next. Is she all set to warn and threaten Daphne to stay away from Carter? How will Daphne react to Hope’s questions as well as warnings? To add to it, Daphne recently revealed she will leave for Paris.

Has Daphne started to have real feelings for Carter during the seduction scheme? Is she worried about getting too involved and is instead choosing to leave Los Angeles and go back to the City of Love? Will Hope’s rules and confrontation help Daphne to run away from the city and her feelings? Will Carter manage to stop her from leaving and confess that he likes her?

Where exactly will this leave Hope? Will Carter break up with her? What will Daphne tell Steffy? Does she plan to ditch their plan to take Forrester Creations back? Considering Steffy already has a lot on her plate with Finn and Luna’s shocking reveal, this might not be the best thing for her now.

