With the reveal of Luna’s parentage and Steffy’s plans with Daphne to take over Forrester Creations, there is a lot happening in Los Angeles. As more and more people get involved in the respective dramas, things are about to amp up and the fans will get a treat to remember and watch with snacks.

Last week, Hope saw Carter cheating on her with Daphne and this week, she’ll take action. Also, Finn has told Luna that he is her father. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the March 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the long-running soap.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 3, 2025

The first episode of this week sees Daphne making a stunning admission to Carter. Is he going as per the plan set by Steffy or has she started to have real feelings for him? Is she going to betray Steffy in the process or is she still on track to do exactly what the two had hoped to do with her seducing Carter? Meanwhile, Hope attempts to process the betrayal she witnessed.

She witnessed with her own eyes that Daphne and Carter kissed behind her back. Surprised at her boyfriend cheating on her, Hope processes the same and plans what to do next. Will she confront Carter for his adultery or will she target Daphne and threaten her to stay away from him? Not too long ago, Hope had forcefully kissed Steffy’s husband Finn with an agenda.

How will Daphne and Carter react when they find out that Hope saw them kissing? Will the former change her plans or remain stubborn and keep up with it? Will Daphne share the news with Steffy, who is already dealing with a lot of shock, surprise and disbelief, thanks to Luna being Finn’s daughter.

Lastly, when secrets unravel between Finn and Luna, what will this lead to? How will Luna react once her shock ebbs? Will she accept that Finn is her father? Will she question her mother Poppy as to why she kept such a big thing a secret from her? Will Finn and Luna be able to develop a father and daughter bond eventually? Especially with Steffy in the middle of it all?

When Luna shares her childhood stories and reveals how badly she wished for a father while growing up, will Finn go down a guilt trip? He has finally accepted the fact that she is his daughter and is drowning with guilt but is also aware of his responsibilities. Will Finn be able to convince Luna to give him a chance as her father, now that the cat is out of the bag after years?

