Los Angeles might be buzzing with traffic and celebrities all the time, but there is a lot of drama to focus on when it comes to the characters of The Bold & the Beautiful residing in the city. From Steffy’s plan of taking over Forrester Creations to her finding out about Finn being Luna’s father.

From surprising reveals and strict advice to new launches and frustrated reactions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold & the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 24, 2025

The week starts with the biggest bombshell being dropped on Steffy as she finally learns the truth about Luna’s paternity. How will she react to the fact that her husband, Finn, is Luna’s father? Especially since she is the one who tried to kill her a few months ago. To add to the complicated mess and drama, Luna’s mother is Poppy, the sister of Finn’s adoptive mother.

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Up next, Remy puts two and two together about who Luna truly is when he spots her at the Spencer Estate. What will he do about this shocking piece of information? Especially since everyone thinks Luna is behind bars and locked away after her crazy shenanigans. What exactly will this lead to?

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

When Steffy and Finn’s world is turned upside down, how will they deal with all the new drama? Deacon advises Sheila to interfere between Finn and Hayes again. Will she listen to what he says, or will her obsessive ways return so that The Bold & the Beautiful fans can witness another one of those iconic clashes?

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Ridge is excited to regain his company as the Forrester Fragrance line launches. Will he get to enjoy the moment, or will some new drama spoil all his happiness and change the company’s direction? Or will the course remain unchanged despite several plans to take it over?

Friday, February 28, 2025

The Bold & the Beautiful’s last episode of the week sees Daphne using Carter’s guilt to her own advantage. Has her seduction plan worked? How will Steffy deal with the plan now? Finn is frustrated and demands an explanation. Is it related to Luna as well? Lastly, Steffy has some news that rocks Taylor. Has she told her the shocking truth about Luna, that her parents are Finn and Poppy?

