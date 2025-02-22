Suits is known for its mix of high-stakes legal battles, sharp-witted dialogue, and compelling characters. At the heart of the series was Harvey Specter, the confident, no-nonsense closer played by Gabriel Macht. His effortless charm, impeccable suits, and loyalty to those he cared about made Harvey an unforgettable character in television history. When Suits ended in 2019, Macht clarified that he was ready to move on from the role.

However, revival discussions began circulating with the show’s resurgence of popularity on streaming platforms. Enter Suits: LA, a brand-new spin-off set in Los Angeles, expanding the Suits universe beyond Pearson Hardman’s New York offices. The series introduces fresh faces but aims to retain the DNA that made the original a hit.

While the show was initially expected to stand independently, fans were thrilled to learn that Macht would be reprising his role as Harvey Specter. The big question remained: why did he return after seemingly closing the door on Suits? Now, Macht has opened up about what convinced him to step back into Harvey’s shoes one last time.

Gabriel Macht Reveals Why He Is Returning To Suits LA

When Suits ended, Gabriel Macht was firm about moving on. “I finished up on Suits and felt like we spent enough time with Harvey: nine years, 134 episodes,” he shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I was really burying the character in many, many ways, metaphorically for myself.” His reluctance extended beyond a simple farewell. He actively rejected reunion talks and even dismissed the idea of a Suits movie.

However, creator Aaron Korsh’s persistence played a significant role in Macht’s return. Initially, Macht was hesitant when Korsh reached out. “Look, I’ve been not wanting to go back and act,” he admitted. Family time was his priority, and he had shifted his focus toward raising his kids. “Suits took a lot out of that,” he explained. But as discussions progressed, Macht found himself drawn back in. “Aaron had a vision that honored the original while bringing something fresh to the table,” the actor shared.

Thanks to its massive streaming success, he also recognized how much the Suits fandom had grown since the show ended. “At the end of the day, why are you doing this, Gabriel? I’m doing it for the fans,” he confessed. Still, his return wasn’t unconditional. “I told Aaron, ‘If we can create a space where my family remains the priority, I’d love to help and pass the baton over to Stephen [Amell] and the rest of the cast,’” he said. “This universe idea sounds great, and I believe in what you guys are doing.” Suits LA will start streaming on February 23, 2025, on NBC and Peacock.

