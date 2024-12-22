Suits LA is an upcoming spin-off of the original USA Network legal drama titled Suits. The original Suits series aired from 2011 to 2019 and focused on the fictional Pearson Hardman law firm. The series starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, future Duchess Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty in leading roles.

Demands for a Suits spin-off or continuation spiked after the original Suits saw a resurgence in popularity thanks to its arrival on Netflix. The series already had a short-lived spin-off during its original run, titled Pearson, which focused on a new practice set up by Gina Torres’s Jessica Pearson.

Suits LA is being produced by original series creator Aaron Korsh and stars Stephen Amell as the new leading character, Ted Black. Alongside Amell, the show stars Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

Suits LA Will Air On NBC Instead Of The USA Network

Suits LA will not air on the basic cable channel, the USA Network, but instead on the broadcast network, NBC. This makes it likely that it will also be available for streaming on the NBC Peacock service. The series will premiere on February 23, 2025, at 9 PM PT.

According to Aaron Korsh, he initially conceived Suits LA as a completely original story that had nothing to do with the legal shenanigans that defined the Suits universe. The original screenplay focused on Hollywood agents, which NBC executives rejected.

However, after the original Suits experienced a resurgence in popularity on Netflix, Aaron’s script got renewed interest. He agreed to retool it into a legal drama set in the Suits universe, and thus, Suits LA was greenlit.

Unlike the original series, where Harvey Spector and Mike Ross were the co-leads for most of the series run, Suits LA will only have Ted Black in the leading role, with the rest of the ensemble cast playing a supporting role.

More About Suits LA

Suits LA will also be subjected to stricter censorship standards than the original series, with Aaron Korsch joking that they’ll be limited to three “Goddamits” per episode. The original series had its fair share of swearing throughout its runtime because it aired on a basic cable network.

The writing process for Suits LA mirrors that of the original series, as even the original Suits spec script was focused on investment bankers, not a law firm. Korsh only made Suits a legal drama because the network wanted a procedural, and he turned his new script about Hollywood agents into a spin-off because of the resurgent popularity of Suits after it began airing on Netflix.

Similar to how the original Suits still took cues from the original investment banker concept to flesh out the original series’ internal power struggles and politicking, Suits LA will focus on a legal firm specializing in the entertainment industry. This is reflected in the backstory of the leading character, Ted Black, who was a New York prosecutor before moving to Los Angeles and reinventing himself.

Suits LA promises to be an interesting spin-off for fans enamored by the universe introduced in the original Suits. The series will premiere in February 2025.

