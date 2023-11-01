Suits is a very well-known and much-loved American legal drama that features an ensemble cast. Spanning nine seasons, the Aaron Korsh-created show premiered on USA Network on June 23, 2011, and aired its last episode on September 25, 2019. The series starred several top stars, including Patrick J Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and many more.

The show, set in a fictional New York City corporate law firm – Pearson Hardman, is centered on Mike Ross – played by Patrick, and Harvey Specter – played by Gabriel, winning lawsuits and closing cases as they navigate the dramas of their personal lives and also keep Mike’s secret safe – that is, he’s not an actual lawyer. The show also starred Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Harvey’s legal secretary Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as the firm’s co-founder and managing partner.

While the law firm in Suits underwent several name changes – like Pearson Specter and Pearson Specter Litt, most of the cast stayed on for all nine seasons, with Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle leaving after the seventh season. Have you ever wondered how much the leading men and women earned for being part of the show from June 2011 to September 2019?

Scroll below to know how much the cast of Patrick J Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, and others earned during the nine seasons of Suits — data sourced through various websites, including captionsboy and Quora.

Gabriel Macht

Gabriel Macht played Harvey Specter – the best and most successful ‘closer’ attorney in New York City, in Suits. The actor essayed the character in all nine seasons and went from being a senior partner to a name partner and finally a managing partner. His earnings on the legal drama television series ranged from $350,000 to $450,000 per episode during the later seasons, with reports even stating that he may have received a $500,000 per episode cheque at some point.

Patrick J Adams

Patrick J Adams’ character, Mike Ross, climbed the ladder from being an associate with a fraudulent Harvard Law degree to becoming a junior partner and eventually landing the coveted title of senior partner. While the amount he earned for the initial seasons isn’t available, reports claim he was paid anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 per episode during the later seasons of Suit. However, another report claims he may have also earned $300,000 per episode. He featured as a main lead in 7 of the nine seasons, with a recurring appearance in the last season.

Rick Hoffman

If ‘Mike’ Patrick J Adams and ‘Harvey’ Gabriel Macht were the main leads of the legal drama, Rick Hoffman’s Louis Litt is like the second lead we see in K-dramas – he steals the show. Known to be neurotic, manipulative, and an unscrupulous financial law partner, the eccentric reportedly earned Hoffman $200,000 per episode. He appeared as a main cast member in all nine seasons of Suits.

Gina Torres

Gina Torres played Jessica Pearson, the co-founder of Pearson Hardman – the law firm where most of the Suits storyline is set. To bring to life the powerful and no-nonsense Pearson, Gina is rumored to have earned approximately $350,000 per episode.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in the show and featured as a main character from season 1 to 7 – where she and her on-screen hubby Mike move to Seattle (IRL, this was when she married Prince Harry). It has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex earned around $50,000 per episode during the later seasons of the show.

Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty appeared in all nine seasons of Suits as the fierce and loyal Donna Paulsen. The character – known as the No. 1 Secretary not just at Pearson Hardman but in the entire fictional law community, reportedly earned $200,000 per episode. From working as Harvey’s secretary during his first year as an Assistant District Attorney to being promoted to the post of Chief Operating Officer of the firm in season 7, Sarah’s character had an impressive arc. She ultimately marries Gabriel Macht’s character in the season’s finale.

Talking about the other Suits actors, Dulé Hill, who joined the show as Alex Williams, is believed to have made approximately $125,000 per episode.

Note: The amounts have been put together by referring to several reports, as no official release was made. Besides these salaries, the cast is also likely to have received additional pay and bonuses based on the success of Suits.

