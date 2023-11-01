Who thought the man behind our laughter would make us weep one day? We’re talking about Matthew Perry’s death, which was tragic and far from what one could imagine. The Friends star has gone too soon; he was only 54. Fans are heartbroken, getting copies of his memoir and listening to the Friends theme song, I’ll Be There For You, in his memory. Scroll below for more details!

A lot of snippets from Matthew’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir has been going viral since he passed away. From his struggles with addiction and near-death experiences to his relationship with ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz, fans learned lesser-known facts about the actor, who they earlier only knew for his role as Chandler Bing.

Fans have been going to the iconic Friends apartment building in New York to pay tribute to Matthew Perry. As per a report by TMZ, Friends’ theme song, I’ll Be There For You, has witnessed a massive spike with over 1.3 million streams across YouTube and Spotify since his death.

In addition, Matthew Perry’s memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ is being sold out fast from the shelves. It is also reportedly the top-seller for hardcovers and at #5 on paperback.

Other books related to Matthew are also witnessing an increase in sales. Two of his biographies are reportedly “hits,” along with a lot of Friends fans buying “coloring books” of the sitcom from Jeff Bezos’ website.

Meanwhile, there has been little to no information regarding Matthew Perry’s funeral. His body was handed over to the family on Sunday afternoon, and they were preparing for his funeral. Friends cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, will be there to bid him a final goodbye.

Earlier reports suggested that Lisa Kudrow will be adopting his dog Alfred. However, truth is it’s real owner is his ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz, who will now be taking care of the pet.

Matthew Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on 28th October. He returned after a session of pickleball in the morning and sent his assistant to run errands when the unfortunate incident took place.

Perry’s assistant had made an emergency call for a possible case of cardiac arrest, but the officials announced that it was a case of drowning. The autopsy reports could not determine the actual cause of his death. Additional studies would now be conducted, which may take several weeks.

Friends co-creators, along with the Friends cast, had previously issued official tributes to Matthew Perry.

