Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, has reacted to his death and seemingly revealed more details than expected. They began dating in 2018, and the Friends star went on his knee to propose to her in November 2020. He was under the influence of drugs, but she stood by his side and said yes. Their relationship, however, couldn’t reach the next stage as they called it quits the following year. Scroll below for all she has to say about the late actor.

We’ve all been busy talking about what a great actor Matthew was! Chandler Bing has a special place in our hearts, and that’s what he feared. After his death, he wanted to be remembered for helping people. Many wouldn’t know, but he had turned his former Malibu house into a sober living facility called the Perry House.

Molly Hurwitz took to her Instagram handle to share a heart-wrenching tribute to Matthew Perry. She wrote, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “Fuck, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

Molly Hurwitz continued, “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)”

For the unversed, Al-Anon is an international mutual aid organization that helps family members and friends of alcoholics. Was this a subtle hint by Molly Hurwitz that she was deeply affected by Matthew Perry’s drinking problems?

Matthew had previously revealed that he wasn’t ready for commitment despite proposing to Molly Hurwitz. He even confessed to going down on his knee because he was scared she would leave him and he feared abandonment.

However, in December 2022, Matthew Perry admitted that he was ready to settle down. He wanted to become a father and a good husband. He was scared because most women in his life were in a relationship with him because of his money. But it was time he was moving past his fears; little did we all know it was too late.

Perry passed away on 28th October at his Los Angeles home. He was found dead in his hot tub by his assistant, who made an immediate call for a possible case of cardiac arrest. His face was underwater and could not be revived despite multiple attempts.

The autopsy has been conducted, but the exact cause of death needs additional studies, which may take several weeks. Matthew Perry’s body has been handed over to his family, who is now planning his funeral.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer are expected to attend Matthew’s funeral.

