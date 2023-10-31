Friends cast have reacted to Matthew Perry’s death. Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt Le Blanc released a joint statement mourning the loss of their dear friend, who passed away at the age of 54. Scroll below for all the details!

Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday afternoon. He was found dead in the hot tub of his LA home by his assistant, who immediately called for medical help. Unfortunately, he could not be revived. The autopsy could not determine the cause of his death, and as per several reports, it will take several weeks to be disclosed.

In a joint statement to People, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, and 3 other leading cast members of Friends mourned Matthew Perry’s death. They shared, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The Friends continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The statement was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc.

Reports also suggest that the Friends cast will be a part of Matthew Perry’s funeral. Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay, is also planning to adopt her late co-star’s dog, Alfred.

Meanwhile, the Friends co-creators David and Marta Kauffman previously reacted to Matthew’s death in a heartfelt note that was titled, “The one where we lost a friend.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played the role of Janice, also shared that she was blessed to have shared “every creative moment” she did with Perry.

His ex-fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, was also spotted in a park near her LA home along with a group of friends. She even reportedly was in tears and hid her face with dark sunglasses and a cap.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news!

Must Read: I Watched Friends After Matthew Perry’s Death & These 5 Thoughts Kept Crawling Into My Mind – Watching Chandler Bing Will Indeed Never Be The Same Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News