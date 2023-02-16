First aired in the year 1994, the sitcom FRIENDS went on to become one of the most popular television series of all time. The actors of the series enjoy a massive fanbase and are still quite popular among the hardcore admirers of the show. The cast of the show shared a warm equation not only onscreen but offscreen as well. But do you know despite being quite close to each other, Matt Le Blanc was not invited to Jennifer Aniston’s wedding? Scroll below to read!

Matt Le Blanc, the actor who played Joe in the series shared quite a warm equation will all his FRIENDS co- stars including gorgeous actress Jennifer Aniston. However, he was not invited to Jen’s wedding with Justin Theroux in 2015. He was once asked about the same and he replied in the most hilarious way ever!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel Green aka Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Justin Theroux in August 2015 after dating each other for a few years. The actors left everyone surprised by announcing their wedding. FRIENDS fans were quite happy about the news but upset to find out that not everyone was invited to the wedding. The actress’s friend Matt Le Blanc was not on the list of guests. Later, the actor spoke about it and admitted that the ceremony was very exclusive, with only about 70 people in attendance.

The actor also revealed that there was nothing bitter between him and Jennifer Aniston. During an interview, he even said that all is well between them and he only wants Jen to be happy. The actor during Television Critics Associate Press had said, “I think they are a great couple. I think she is happy. And that’s all I care about is Jen’s happiness. If she wanted me there, I would have been there.”

Well, the fans of both the actors were quite shocked to find out Matt Le Blanc didn’t make it to Jennifer Anniston’s wedding given their close bond. But as they, ‘All Is Well That’s End Well’.

For more such Throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Ryan Gosling Called Sandra Bullock As One Of Her ‘Greatest Girlfriends Of All Time’ (Guess The 2nd) & Blamed ‘Hollywood’ For Their Breakup

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News