Justin Bieber is a massive celebrity and star across the globe. He’s one of the most popular singers in the world and his fan following is crazy. The 28-year-old Canadian singer is married to Victoria’s Secret model Hailey Bieber and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Justin opened up on having a ‘legitimate s*x problem’ and that he was on a self-imposed celibacy after he started rekindling romance with Hailey. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Justin and Hailey both tied the knot in 2018 in a secret intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Later in 2019, the couple threw a grand wedding party for their friends and exchanged their vows in a lavish ceremony looking straight out of a fairytale. Now coming back to the topic, it was in the same year that the singer opened up on his s*x problem and spoke about it.

In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Justin Bieber said, “I think s*x can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have s*x because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.”

Adding further, Justin Bieber said, “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”

The Baby singer concluded by saying, “And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour.”

Cut to 2023, the singer is happily married to Hailey Bieber and often shares PDA filled pictures with each other on social media giving couple goals to their fans.

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber opening up on his s*x problem back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

