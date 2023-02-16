Brendan Fraser, who was applauded for his performance in the recently released, ‘The Whale’ was once in the running to play Karl-El AKA Superman. Before Henry Cavill became the fan-favorite character, Fraser was approached for J.J. Abrams’ proposed film Superman: Flyby, which never went into production. Read on ahead why the actor claims that he lost the movie because of “studio politics”.

It seems like Brendan and the DC studios have had some negative vibe for a long time. Not only did Batgirl, which had the actor in an important role got scrapped, but his appearance as Superman was also halted by the production back in the early 2000s. However, there was one particular reason why he did not want to play the role

During a conversation on the Howard Stern show, Brendan Fraser revealed he was in the running to play Superman for J.J. Abrams’ proposed film Superman: Flyby. The actor reveals that he did not want to be “forever” known as ‘Man of Steel’. He says, “It’s a life-changing, amazing opportunity, but I had to reconcile with, ‘Okay, say you do get the job to be the Man of Steel. It’s going to be chipped on your gravestone. Are you okay with that? You will forevermore be known as the Man of Steel.”

Later during the conversation, Brendan Fraser had a “sort of Faustian bargain” about whether he wanted to play the role or not. “I think inherently I didn’t want to be known for only one thing, because I prided myself on diversity my whole professional life. I’m not a one-trick pony,” added the actor.

However, the rest is history as DC moved ahead with Brandon Routh as Clark Kent in 2006’s Superman Returns and later introduced Henry Cavill’s Superman. As another Karl El aka Superman will be in the new DCU, what are your thoughts on Brendan Fraser not playing Superman!

