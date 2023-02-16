Keanu Reeves has been playing Baba Yaga’s character in 3 films of the John Wick franchise. Now, the actor is returning with his action drama with the fourth instalment of the franchise. However, when everybody was thinking it would get an OTT release, Keanu fought with everyone to get a theatrical release date of the film. In a recent media conversation, the actor explained why he wanted a theatre release for the movie. Scroll below to read.

For the unversed, John Wick 4 was getting delayed mostly because of the COVID-19 situation, but also Keanu was quite busy with his other commitments, including The Matrix Resurrections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in a recent interview with Wired, Keanu Reeves opened up about the beauty and power of cinema spectacle. He shared, “It’s dreams, right? And immersion. I think the power of cinema—part of it is its novelty, but also its scale. You see a close-up of a wonderful performance with emotions and storytelling that touch you. Whether it’s horror or action or comedy, you’re seeing a face that’s, you know, 20 feet tall. Yeah. You’re, like, there. The intimacy of that.”

John Wick films are known for its visual treatment and action sequences as the vision shared by the director Chad Stahelski. Keanu Reeves’ playing Baba Yaga’s role is still one of the popular action characters in Hollywood films. Did you know Keanu had once rejected Oliver Stone’s Platoon because he didn’t want to risk his career by doing a war movie. However, in a later turn of events, Keanu became one of the most famous and worthy action actors.

The John Wick films are inspired by the neo-noir genre, which is best to experience on the big screen. What are your thoughts about Keanu Reeves’ desire to have a theatrical release of the film?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Is Earning A Whopping $14,000 (11.50 Lakhs) A Week From Side Gigs & Wants To Enter Modeling?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News