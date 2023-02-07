Actors and actresses go to extreme lengths for the characters that they portray on-screen. They also create moments that remain memorable even after years. Something similar happened with Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. The duo has done four movies together and were quite the heartthrobs back in the day.

Winona and Keanu have worked in movies including Destination Wedding, A Scanner Darkly, The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee, and Dracula. And it was for the Francis Coppola film based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which started the rumours of their marriage and happened to be one of the longest ones in Hollywood.

A few years back, Keanu Reeves and Wino Ryder were promoting their film Destination Wedding, and during that, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress confirmed that they are still married. But how? When? What happened? Ryder explained the whole scenario as she recounted, “We actually got married in Dracula”. She went on to remind her co-star that they said, “I do” in the presence of an officiating priest. They also did the whole wedding ceremony and to top that it was on Valentine’s day.

In another interview with the Esquire, Keanu Reeves recalling the same incident, said, “Winona [Ryder] says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.” He further mentioned how Winona would sometimes address her as the husband in texts: “Once in a while, I will get a text: ‘Hello, husband. I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly, ‘Yeah, that really happened.”

