Grammys 2023 was a big night in the life of Harry Styles as he went on to win the honour for his record Harry’s House, but certain people were not happy with it, namely, Beyoncé fans. They made sure to convey their disappointment to Styles, and all the others present there through their behaviour. Here is what went down while the former One Direction member gave his acceptance speech.

For the unversed, Queen Bey created history with her record win of thirty-two Grammys, while on the other hand, the Don’t Worry Darling actor has won about three. It was a big night for him, but it turned out to be somewhat humiliating because of what followed after he went on stage to receive the honour. Scroll down!

There is no doubt about the fact that Beyoncé is an icon, and there is no comparison to her, and a lot of people expected her to win the Grammys this year. But Harry Styles swayed away the honour surprisingly, and that’s good for him. But the devoted fans of the ‘Single Ladies’ singer were heartbroken and resorted to ridiculing Styles while he was on stage giving his acceptance speech. While he stood there expressing his gratitude, one of the fans shouted, “Get off the stage.” While he continued his speech, they again yelled, “Beyoncé should have won.”

The Harry Styles incident at the Grammys 2023 was similar to what happened to Taylor Swift at the VMAs in 2009, where Kanye West stormed the stage, interrupted her, and said that Beyoncé still had one of the best female videos. Hence, Swift could relate to what he felt at that moment. As per a report in Buzzfeed, she was one of the persons who showed her support to Harry at the moment.

Harry Styles, who won the Award for ‘Harry’s House’ in his speech, said, “I think on nights like tonight it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these.”

