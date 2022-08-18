Do you know? Taylor Swift was turned down for a role in the Twilight Saga. The Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart starrer film series is one of the most famous franchises in Hollywood. Not just the movies, but both the stars gained popularity overnight and became famous, especially amongst the teens.

Several celebrities have also revealed being fans of the teen vampire franchise. This includes Kylie Jenner, Kelly Clarkson, Barack Obama, Emma Watson, Zac Efron, and more. Another big name that was a fan of the franchise, includes the Bad Blood singer. Not just a fan, but it turns out that Tay even wanted to play a role in one of the films.

The Twilight director Chris Weitz appeared on the podcast, The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe and revealed how Taylor Swift wanted to appear in the 2009 film New Moon. Despite being a huge fan, the director also shared that he had to turn down her offer. Keep reading to know why!

“The craziest one of all those was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard,” the Twilight director said. “[Our agent said] ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard. She would be someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie,’” he recalled.

However, it was Swift‘s fame that led to Chris turning her down. “The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” he noted. “Sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film,” he continued.

To be honest, even we would have paid all our attention to Taylor Swift if she would have come to where we work. But it would have also been interesting to see her in the Twilight Saga.

