Taylor Swift is one of those handfuls of artists who can pull off any look with utmost confidence and she has time and again proved that her fashion game is not something to be taken lightly. The singer usually styles all her looks thoughtfully and that is the reason why she is almost always in the best-dressed list. Back in 2014, Tay opted for a sheer dress at a Victoria Secret event, and let’s just say we unanimously bowed down to the queen that she is.

For the unversed, Taylor has lately been receiving backlash after she was named the topmost celebrity with the highest carbon footprints. The singer was called out by several social media users and environmental activists and the controversy only thickened when Kendall Jenner indicated that Kris Jenner was the one to leak that piece of information about her. As the criticism continues, it is yet to be seen what Taylor has to say about the whole debacle.

Back in 2014, Taylor Swift was one of the highlights of Victoria’s Secret fashion show and apart from her happening performance, the one thing that stole the show was her choice of garment. The Blank Space star was seen dressed in a black bralette and a matching panty-style high-waist bottoms which were topped up with a well-fitting lacy short dress.

Taylor Swift’s sheer dress had a high-low pattern with its back dragging on the floor, making it look even more s*xier. The hem of the dress had a proper lingerie-inspired lining which was styled with a bright red glossy lipstick and heavy black earrings. Her short blonde hair also stood in contrast with the dress and let’s just say that even with top models at the event, Taylor effortlessly stole the show. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

