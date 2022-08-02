Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has been serving some major fashion goals with her promotional looks. The Roohi Afza actress has become the talk of the town owing to her latest release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film, which is bankrolled by Aanand L Rani, is garnering positive responses from the audience and critics. Janhvi Kapoor is also being lauded for her acting chops in the film. Netizens are of the say that the actress has grown as an actor and this video is the proof.

For unversed, Koimoi also watched and reviewed GoodLuck Jerry and rated it with 3.5 stars while saying that the actress has grown charmingly.

Janhvi Kapoor, who’s currently on the promotional spree of GoodLuck Jerry, decided to go desi. The actress looked no less than a ray of sunshine as she opted for a yellow salwar suit set. Janhvi wore a yellow sleeveless kurta with front work and paired it with pants and a sheer dupatta. She mid-partitioned her wavy hair while letting them down. Sporting a no makeup look, Janhvi decided to wear a couple of bangles in her left hand.

Janhvi Kapoor rounded her look with small earrings and white printed Kohlapuri-styled sandals. Flashing her million-dollar smile, Janhvi Kapoor posed for paps leaving everyone stunned.

Check out her latest look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, after wearing a hot beach dress with plunging neckline, her smooth transition into a desi girl is just all of us. We recently brought you the diva’s photos where she looked hot in a strappy, cut-out dress while flaunting her se*y cl*avage. Isn’t she the classic case of ‘Poo bani Parvati’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Mili, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Bawaal.

