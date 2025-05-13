The globe’s most glamorous movie festival is here! The 78th Cannes Film Festival started on May 13, 2025, and it’s already making waves. From dramatic red carpet entrances to massive film launches, this year’s event is going to be unforgettable, and Indian stars are all set to leave their stamp on the world stage.

Where To Watch Cannes 2025 Live & Important Dates

The festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, in Cannes, France, and fans all over the globe can witness every second live. As per Zee News, the opening ceremony will commence at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST) on May 13 and include the presentation of the Palme d’Or d’Honneur.

Here’s where you can watch it live:

Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel

Mubi

FilmyDoo (starts 2:30 PM IST daily for Indian users)

Cannes’ official website

For red carpet highlights, interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments, you can follow Cannes’ Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

A major update this year: Cannes has introduced a new dress code for gala screenings at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Outfits that promote nudity have been restricted. Formal wear like tuxedos, long dresses, pantsuits, and elegant shoes is required. Sneakers, tote bags, and big gowns with long trains are prohibited.

Indian Celebs At Cannes 2025 – Who’s Walking The Red Carpet?

Alia Bhatt is making her red carpet debut as the global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris. The timeless diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular, is set to slay again with her signature style. Joining them are Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, whose film Homebound will premiere at Cannes under the Un Certain Regard category. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and Karan Johar, backing the film through Dharma Productions, will also walk the red carpet.

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore returns for the premiere of the restored version of her classic film Aranyer Din Ratri in the Cannes Classics section. Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia, who won big last year, joins the main competition jury this time. Also making waves is Nitanshi Goel from Laapataa Ladies, who will be the youngest Indian actor to walk the Cannes red carpet this year.

With all eyes on the French Riviera, Cannes 2025 is all set to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema and style.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Tom Cruise Isn’t Alone! This Actor Has Starred In All 8 Mission: Impossible Movies – Can You Name Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News