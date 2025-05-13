Chris Hemsworth, our beloved Thor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stands at an impressive height of 6ft 3 inches, which is about 190 cm. The 41-year-old’s towering stature and muscular physique have helped him cement his position as a modern action hero, but his impressive height is even more noticeable when he is next to his co-stars, many of whom are actually shorter than him.

Robert Downey Jr: Iron Man In Lifts

It is well known that height can easily be obscured through camera angles, footwear, and, of course, visual effects, especially in movies like The Avengers. However, the height differences become quite evident when you look at red carpets and behind-the-scenes footage.

Let’s take the example of Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man, whose height is around 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), which makes him roughly 7 inches shorter than Chris Hemsworth. But you don’t understand that, do you? Well, it is because Downey wore lifts in his shoes or was filmed from different camera angles to reduce the visible height difference. Still, it doesn’t prove to be enough, as the Aussie’s height oozes out in group shots.

Chris Evans – Captain America Comes Close

Another Avengers star, Chris Evans, who plays the role of Captain America, stands close (6 ft) to Chris Hemsworth in terms of height, but still falls 3 inches shorter. Both Chris’ can often be seen standing side by side, and while Evans has a strong presence, it is Hemsworth who stands tall in most of the cases.

Mark Ruffalo – Short But Mighty Hulk

Thanks to the CGI effects, Mark Ruffalo only appears to be larger than size when he portrays the character Hulk or Bruce Banner in the Avengers franchise. However, in reality, he is of relatively small stature, the same as Robert Downey Jr., standing at 5ft 8 inches.

Loki Nearly Matches Thor

The actor who perhaps comes closest to Chris Hemsworth is his on-screen brother, Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki. He stands almost the same height as the 41-year-old, 6 feet 2 inches, thus making him only an inch shorter than Hemsworth.

Scarlett Johansson & Natalie Portman – Over A Foot Shorter

The height difference is even more prominent among the ladies in the MCU. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, and Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, stand at 5 feet 3 inches, an entire foot shorter than Chris Hemsworth.

What About Tessa Thompson And Jeremy Renner?

Tessa Thompson, who portrays Valkyrie, is slightly taller than Johansson and Portman, standing at 5 feet 4 inches. However, this makes no major difference, as she falls short of almost a foot when it comes to Chris Hemsworth’s height.

Even Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, has a relatively impressive height, standing at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), but he’s nowhere close to Hemsworth.

