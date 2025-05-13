It’s not unknown to us that Hollywood has some of the best style icons, and Brad Pitt is one of them. Over the years, he has not only proved his acting mettle but also delivered some of the most iconic looks in his movies. Be it his fashion sense, physical transformations, or haircuts, he has always managed to pull off every look given to him. From becoming Achilles in Troy to embodying Wardaddy in Fury, we are obsessed with his looks.

However, one of his looks is still relevant and making ripples in the fashion and style segment, and that is because of the haircut. Yes, that’s right. Pitt’s haircut in the film Fury is not just a hairstyle, it has created a moment in the history of cinema as it left a great impression on the audience. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Fury is a star-studded war action movie with a storyline that revolves around Wardaddy (Brad Pitt), who takes his crew of five members on a mission by putting many lives in danger. As the story unfolds, the crew members realize that the danger is quite high and the odds are against them yet they follow the plan and attack on the Nazi army. The film features Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal, Alicia von Rittberg, Logan Lerman, Scott Eastwood, and others.

As Pitt embodies a sergeant’s role in Fury, he sports a rugged, battle-hardened look, complete with an edgy haircut. The look was not decided only because of the character, but also because it reflected a particular era that portrayed the grit and determination of a soldier. This 2014 hairstyle is still influencing modern hairstyles. From buzzed undercuts to textured and sleek tops, this Brad Pitt haircut symbolizes masculinity and style at the same time.

In the movie, Brad Pitt had a slicked-back pompadour with an undercut, and his sides were kept too short to create a contrast with the heavy top and buzzed sides. The back of the hair was kept long comparatively, and it was trimmed to zero on the neck. This haircut became a go-to hairstyle for men after the movie was released in the theatres, as it gave a rugged effect. And there’s no denying that we often follow our favorite celeb’s style and dress up ourselves or cut our hair accordingly. Since it came under the spotlight, the haircut’s adaptability to various facial shapes and sizes made it even more popular and appealing to a wider audience.

The hairstyle’s popularity can be attributed to Brad Pitt’s charm and charisma. So, if you want to have a sleek but masculine hairstyle, you can definitely show your barber Brad Pitt’s look from Fury.

