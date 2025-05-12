Jurassic Park is one of those films in Steven Spielberg’s illustrious directorial filmography that will always stand out because of its intriguing subject, immaculate execution, and pathbreaking CGI. But did you know that a top Hollywood actor was once considered to play a major role in the film, but turned it down? Read on to know which popular Hollywood actor he was.

The Hollywood Actor Who Turned Down Spielberg’s Jurassic Park

It was none other than the iconic Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, who turned down an important role in Steven Spielberg’s cult film Jurassic Park. Harrison Ford was Steven Spielberg’s first choice for the role of Dr. Alan Grant. But as they say, every film has its destiny, and every character has an actor’s name stamped on it.

The role eventually went to Sam Neill, and he played it brilliantly. Spielberg himself revealed this on the 30th Anniversary screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark.. As per CBR, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said, “Do you know who I offered Jurassic Park to? This guy. Alan Grant, I first offered to this guy (Harrison Ford).” However, the exact reason for Harrison Ford turning down Jurassic Park is not yet known.

Steven Spielberg – Harrison Ford Association

Veteran actor Harrison Ford has collaborated with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg multiple times. The actor-director duo has previously worked on four Indiana Jones films: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and the more recent Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Jurassic Park – Plot

The 1993 film is based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name. The basic plot revolves around two palaeontologists, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler (played by Sam Neill and Laura Dern), and a mathematician, Ian Malcolm (played by Jeff Goldblum), who are invited by an affluent industrialist John Hammond (played by Gandhi director Richard Attenborough) to take a tour of a one-of-its-kind theme park full of cloned dinosaurs. But the situation takes a deadly turn when the trio and John’s grandchildren get trapped inside the park after a power breakdown, with the ferocious creatures on the loose.

Jurassic Park – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Jurassic Park garnered a massive following across the globe because of its universal theme and epic scale, and went on to win three Oscar Awards. It received rave reviews from critics and a big thumbs-up from the audience. The film has a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.2/10.

Where to Watch Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in India.

Jurassic Park Trailer

