Ever since it was first announced that Jurassic World would be returning with a new film, fans of the franchise have been excited. The buzz increased when they learned that Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey would lead the movie. Now, the film’s trailer is out for the audience to see what’s in store when they buy tickets and await the release.

The science fiction movie delves back into the world of dinosaurs, and all of these years later, the audience is immediately hooked on the world. Here’s what we know about the upcoming release, including what fans can expect from the much-awaited film and when it will be out in theatres.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Release Date & Cast Details

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theatres on July 2, 2025. It stars Scarlett Johansson as skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material. Jonathan Bailey portrays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, while Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member.

Rupert Friend will be essaying the role of Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, while Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be seen as Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family. Other cast members include Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda as Reuben’s family.

The crew members for the mission include Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards is the film’s director, and original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp wrote the script. For the unversed, Jonathan Bailey has starred in Bridgerton and Wicked.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Synopsis & What To Expect

The movie features the whole crew surviving while they witness dangerous dinosaurs and research facilities while they scramble to attain samples in the action-packed new era of Jurassic World. Five years after the last film, the extraction team reaches an island facility for the original Jurassic Park.

According to the movie’s official synopsis, “The planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.” This is why the remaining species “exist in isolated equatorial environments” with “climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.” The team is looking for their DNA.

It is “the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” Jurassic World Rebirth features the team stranded on the “forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park,” but a “sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades” changes the whole game.

